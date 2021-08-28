Ketel Marte is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Diamondbacks, BaseballPress.com reports. Marte suffered a hip injury Thursday and had to be removed from the game. Jake McCarthy is batting seventh and playing centerfield in place of Marte. There is no update on when Marte may play again, but the injury is not considered all that serious.

This season, Marte has been banged up as he has only played in 59 games for a Diamondback team that may be the worst in MLB. Marte is still a very productive player when in the lineup as he is batting .349 with a .548 SLG, seven HRs, 32 RBIs, and 34 runs in 221 at-bats.

The only question about the rest of the season for the Diamondbacks is whether or not they will finish with the worst record in MLB and thus have the number one overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Currently, the Diamondbacks and Phillies are scoreless in the 2nd inning. The Diamondbacks are giving the Phillie's nightmares in August as they may be the main reason the Phillies don't make the playoffs.