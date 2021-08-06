Kevin Durant to sign four-year, $198 million extension with Nets

Kevin Durant is on the verge of signing a massive extension to stay with the Brooklyn Nets that can be officially inked this weekend.

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1423733877324009474

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant’s longtime manager, Rich Kleiman told ESPN his client will sign on the dotted line on a further commitment to Brooklyn.

The Nets are giving the two-time NBA champ 198 reasons to lock in with the Nets for an extra four years. Under his originally signed deal, KD had a player option for the 2022-23 NBA season. The 32-year-old will decline that option and jump into this new deal, which will add four years to Durant’s contract starting in 2022.

KD had a phenomenal postseason despite being bounced by the Milwaukee Bucks in an epic seven-game playoff series. Not only did Durant score 48 in a losing effort in Game 7, but he averaged 34.3 points on 51 percent shooting to go along with 9.3 rebounds in 12 playoff games this year.

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nets as the odds on favorite to take next year’s NBA title. Brooklyn sits at +220 ahead of the Lakers at +370 and Bucks at +800.