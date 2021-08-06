Kevin Durant to sign four-year, $198 million extension with Nets

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant’s longtime manager, Rich Kleiman told ESPN his client will sign on the dotted line on a further commitment to Brooklyn.
The Nets are giving the two-time NBA champ 198 reasons to lock in with the Nets for an extra four years. Under his originally signed deal, KD had a player option for the 2022-23 NBA season. The 32-year-old will decline that option and jump into this new deal, which will add four years to Durant’s contract starting in 2022.
KD had a phenomenal postseason despite being bounced by the Milwaukee Bucks in an epic seven-game playoff series. Not only did Durant score 48 in a losing effort in Game 7, but he averaged 34.3 points on 51 percent shooting to go along with 9.3 rebounds in 12 playoff games this year.
The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nets as the odds on favorite to take next year’s NBA title. Brooklyn sits at +220 ahead of the Lakers at +370 and Bucks at +800.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.