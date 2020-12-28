Kevin Durant won’t suit up for Nets against Grizzlies, Spencer Dinwiddie out for season with torn ACL

The Brooklyn Nets are holding Kevin Durant out of their Monday night matchup with Memphis. Brooklyn played last night in a surprising loss to Charlotte, a game they were heavily favored in. Being the second night of a back-to-back, the Nets are airing on the side of caution and resting their superstar coming off that ruptured Achilles injury that caused him to miss his entire first season in Brooklyn.

Brooklyn may want to be extra cautious after losing starting guard Spence Dinwiddie for the season. Dinwiddie left the game against the Hornets in the third quarter because of what was originally thought to be a strained knee. The injury is obviously much worse than originally thought, as a partially torn ACL will keep the former second-round pick out until next year.

The player with the biggest boost in value, both in the short and long term, is Caris LeVert. With Durant out tonight, LeVert will be the number two scoring option, behind Kyrie Irving, who also will see a boost. LeVert will be a strong play Monday night and holds a $6,300 price tag for FanDuel’s DFS. Kyrie is a price of $9400 but could go bonkers on the scoresheet with no KD in the lineup.

Longterm with Dinwiddie out, LeVert will certainly see an increase in his 23 minutes per game average and may even be inserted into the starting lineup. The Nets like the Michigan Wolverine coming off the bench, but that could very well change. Levert is available in about 20 percent of traditional fantasy leagues and may be worth making a play for in a trade with a manager unaware of these fantasy implications.

Take a look at FanDuel’s Sportsbook, where Irving going over 27.5 points (-110), is a strong play. Prop bets involving Caris LeVert should also be fruitful in this game.