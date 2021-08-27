Kevin Gausman returns from the Injured list Friday for the Giants
August 27George KurtzSportsGrid
Kevin Gausman will start for the Giants on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Gausman was activated off of the COVID-19 injured list in order to make this start. Gausman had been suffering from the side effects of receiving the vaccine. Chadwick Tromp was sent to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Gausman.
Gausman has had an impressive season with a 12-5 record, 2.47 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts with only 46 walks in 146 innings pitched and 25 starts.
The Giants are coming off of a three-game sweep on the Mets at CitiField. They will take on the Braves in Atlanta next and already have a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning as they have scored a couple of runs thanks to a two-run home run by Buster Posey off of Max Fried. The Giants are -108 (-1.5) on the run line, -190 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10, over (-106), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
