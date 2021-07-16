Kevin Gausman won’t start Friday for the Giants

Kevin Gausman will not start for the Giants Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gausman was schedule to oppose Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals but instead has been placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Being placed on this list means Gausman has to miss at least three games, and the earliest he could rejoin the team is Monday versus the Dodgers.
Gausman has been fantastic this season for the Giants. He has a 9-3 record with a 1.73 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 133 strikeouts, and 30 walks in 18 starts and 114.2 innings pitched.
The Giants are in first place in the National League West, two games ahead of the Dodgers and six head of the Padres. In Gausman’s absence, Logan Webb will start Friday. The Giants are +168 (-1.5) on the run line, -102 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
