Kevin Love Expected to Miss Multiple Games

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Love has entered health and safety protocols, and he is expected to miss multiple games. General manager Koby Altman previously told reporters that the entire team was vaccinated, which could expedite Love’s return to the lineup.

Love was once considered one of the best power forwards in the league, but he has morphed into a reserve player. He’s averaged approximately 21 minutes through his first seven games, and he’s averaged 9.9 points per game. That said, he’s cracked double-digits in four of his past five games, so he has shown a bit more scoring upside as the season has progressed.

With Love out of the lineup, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will be asked to pick up the slack. Both players have provided fantasy value to start the year, and they could carry larger workloads moving forward.

