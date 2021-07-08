Kevin Na Withdraws from The Open Championship

According to Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner, Kevin Na has decided to withdraw from The Open Championship due to travel restrictions.

“It was a tough decision,” Na stated, “but for my family and me, it is best to skip The Open this year. I will be back next year. It is one of my favorite weeks and I would love to hold the claret jug one day.”

With Na out, he will be replaced by Martin Kaymer.

At the time of writing, FanDuel Sportsbook has Jon Rahm as the favorite to win at +850. Rahm enters The Open Championship in solid form, ranking first in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green among Data Golf’s current top 150 golfers.

Rahm has had a mixed bag of results at previous Opens — with one missed cut and just one top-25 finish in his four appearances. That could change this year as he’s arguably in his best form to date.