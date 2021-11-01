Kevin Porter Jr. Expected to Play vs. Lakers

Houston Rockets’ starting point guard, Kevin Porter Jr., was questionable heading into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, according to head coach Stephen Silas, the expectation is that Porter Jr. is active for Sunday night’s encounter.

Porter Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury that limited him to just 18 minutes on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. The 21-year-old has started all five games for the Rockets this season and is averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Single-game slates are the only DFS option left on Sunday night. Porter Jr. has an $11,500 salary and is averaging 23.6 FanDuel fantasy points per game.

Armoni Brooks took on an increased role on Thursday against the Jazz. He and D.J. Augustin will shoulder the increased workload if Porter Jr. can’t play or has a diminished role.

The Rockets are 1-4 to start the season and will have their hands full against LeBron James and the Lakers. The betting market has the Rockets priced as +11 underdogs, with the total set at 224.