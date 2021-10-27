Khalil Mack Ruled Out vs. 49ers, Could be Placed on IR

#Bears Pro Bowl pass-rusher Khalil Mack is not expected to play this week, per @MikeGarafolo and me, as the team will allow his ailing foot to rest. Giving him three weeks while on Injured Reserve to heal and rehab is being discussed. A significant blow to the Chicago defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Mack is currently dealing with a foot injury, and he has already been ruled out for the Bears’ Week 8 matchup vs. the 49ers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds that a stint on the IR is possible, which would rule Mack out for the next three games.

Mack has racked up six sacks through his first seven games, and Week 7 was his first week without a sack since the first game of the season. His absence figures to have a massive impact on the Bears’ pass rush, which has been one of the best in the league. They rank first in the league in adjusted sack rate, and their 21 sacks are also tied for the top mark this season.

However, Mack is having his worst season per Pro Football Focus. He ranks 32nd among edge rushers in PFF grade after finishing first in that department last year. He’s never finished worst than 12th at the position, and he’s earned a top-six grade in six of the past seven years.

The Bears will host the 49ers in Week 8 in a game that is expected to be low-scoring. The Bears are listed as 3.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total sits at just 39.5.