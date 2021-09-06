Kike Hernandez Plays Catch on Sunday

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said earlier that he hoped to have Kike Hernandez back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hernandez was added to the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the virus 10 days ago but could be back in the lineup sooner than originally anticipated.

As noted by Jen McCaffrey, the utility man was spotted playing catch after the Red Sox game on Sunday. That means that Hernandez has cleared the MLB protocols and could rejoin the team as early as Monday for the series opener against the Rays.

https://twitter.com/jcmccaffrey/status/1434633829772312578

Jack Lopez has worked his way into the lineup with Hernandez on the injured list. Hernandez’s return will impact Lopez’s usage as the Red Sox put their best lineup card forward as they look to secure a playoff spot in the AL.

