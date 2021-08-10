Kings Could Add Pascal Siakam Via Trade

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports that the Sacramento Kings are interested in acquiring Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors.

Sources: Sacramento Kings seek major move as pressure mounts within the organization. Raptors president Masai Ujiri "listening like a good negotiator" as teams inquire about Pascal Siakam, but how likely are the Raptors to come to the table? ⬇️https://t.co/2NPju56w5x — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) August 9, 2021

Toronto finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 27-45 record. While it doesn’t appear that this is a full rebuild for the Raptors, vice chairman/president Masai Ujiri knows that Siakam can command quite a haul in the trade market, with Toronto possibly acquiring multiple first-round drafts picks in return along with Buddy Hield.

Siakam is going into year two of a four-year deal worth $136.9 million. At 27, he’s still in his prime, and according to Anderson, King’s general manager Monte McNair is under some pressure to put together a winning roster.

In 56 games last season, Siakam averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

