Kings Could Add Pascal Siakam Via Trade

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports that the Sacramento Kings are interested in acquiring Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 27-45 record. While it doesn’t appear that this is a full rebuild for the Raptors, vice chairman/president Masai Ujiri knows that Siakam can command quite a haul in the trade market, with Toronto possibly acquiring multiple first-round drafts picks in return along with Buddy Hield.
Siakam is going into year two of a four-year deal worth $136.9 million. At 27, he’s still in his prime, and according to Anderson, King’s general manager Monte McNair is under some pressure to put together a winning roster.
In 56 games last season, Siakam averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
