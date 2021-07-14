Kings unlikely to include De’Aaron Fox in a trade for Sixers’ Ben Simmons
July 14
The Sacramento Kings may be watering at the mouth to acquire Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers, but it doesn’t sound like they want to give up De’Aaron Fox. According to the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson, the Kings, like much of the league, like the idea of acquiring the versatile Sixer but aren’t ready to give up on their superstar guard following his best season in the NBA.
Fox had his best showing as a pro this year, putting up career-highs in points with 25.2 per game, as well as a new personal best averaging 1.8 three-pointers a night. The Kings’ guard finished 15th in the league scoring race and was ninth in the NBA with 7.2 assists per contest.
The lure of Simmons for Sacramento has to come on the defensive end. The Kings have been horrifically bad in stopping their opponents from scoring. They allowed the third-most points in the league this year at over 117 per game and ranked dead last in defensive efficiency. Big Ben is a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member and was this season’s runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.
Stay tuned, folks.
