Kirk Cousins and Kellen Mond Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Many teams are going through COVID-19 issues at the moment, but the Vikings have been hit particularly hard. They placed their top two quarterbacks on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, leaving the team with Jake Browning as their only available signal-caller.
Cousins has been the Vikings’ starting quarterback since 2018, and he had a solid season in 2020-21. He finished with 4,265 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns, with the latter representing a new career-high. Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to many wins for the Vikings, who missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record.
Mond was selected with the No. 66 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he’s an intriguing quarterback prospect. He has some dual-threat ability, evidenced by his 4.67 40-yard dash at his pro day. Running quarterbacks are always appealing in fantasy, so he would have some viability if he can secure the starting job at any point in the future.
It is unknown if either Cousins or Mond were vaccinated against COVID-19, so it is unclear when both players will be cleared to return to practice.
