Klay Thompson Progressing Towards Return Next Season
July 12Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Golden State Warriors have fallen on hard times over the last couple of seasons. The Warriors had a run of five consecutive seasons to the NBA Finals but have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons — granted, Golden State did crack the Play-In Tournament in 2021 but failed to move on.
Injuries played a significant role in the Warriors’ limited success over the last couple of years—the missing ingredient in the Chef Curry special — Klay Thompson.
The two-time All-NBA shooting guard missed all of 2019-20 following an ACL repair, was on the comeback trail before he tore his Achilles in a pickup game, missing the 2020-21 campaign.
Thompson is running again and appears to be progressing along his rehabilitation. According to the report from 95.7 The Game, Thompson is running again and is getting back to basketball activities. A healthy Thompson would go a long way to helping the Warriors recapture the glory days of yore.
Before we get to the start of next season, we have to conclude this one. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks continue the NBA Finals on Wednesday, with the Bucks -4.5 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
