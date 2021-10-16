Kliff Kingsbury won’t coach for the Cardinals on Sunday

Kliff Kingsbury of the Cardinals has tested positive for COVID-19, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Kingsbury is the head coach of the Cardinals, and he will miss the game Sunday versus the Browns. The Cardinals will also be without quarterback coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen as they have both tested positive for COVID-19 as well. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will take over the head coaching responsibilities.

This is unfortunate news for the undefeated Cardinals, especially when you consider this game versus the Browns is one of the better matchups on the slate this weekend. The National Football League has stated that as of now, the game will go on as scheduled.

The Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL. This is impressive, to say the least, as they play in the NFC West, a division most consider to be the best in the game. The Cards are 3.5 underdogs in this contest and are +144 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.