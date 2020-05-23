Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) Pitching Analysis and Stacks for May 24th

All games lock at 1 AM ET tonight. Plan accordingly!

Vegas Odds and probables courtesy of Pinnacle:

Pitching

Mike Wright, NC Dinos, $27 FD/$8,900 DK – Wright is the top outright pitching play in this slate. We realize that the sample here is quite small (3 starts), but Wright has posted a 23% K rate, which is the clear separator between him and his peers today. Wright has struggled with walks (11.5% BB rate) and there’s a big gap between his ERA (1.69) and his FIP (5.16). He’s not a great pitcher but will clearly enjoy more success at the KBO than he did in his time in the MLB. For today, Wright is a slate high -260 favorite in a matchup against the Hanwha Eagles (have performed as the third worst team in the KBO thus far this season). Fire him up across all formats.

Won Tae Choi, Kiwoom Heroes, $23 FD/$9,500 DK – Choi’s K upside isn’t meaningful, as he’s posted a 16.7% K rate since the start of 2018. However, his run prevention has been above average, posting a 3.61 ERA/3.21 FIP in those 52 starts. Choi is clearly overpriced on DK but FD has priced him as the sixth most expensive pitcher on this slate and he’s the second best pitcher in our eyes.

William Cuevas, KT Wiz, $25 FD/$7,800 DK – Cuevas has pitched 195 innings at the KBO. During his time at the KBO, Cuevas has posted a 17.8% K rate and a 3.74 ERA/4.29 FIP. Today, Cuevas’ implied odds to win are 50% given the tough matchup against the LG Twins (second best record at the KBO). He’s a fine play but the price tag on FD isn’t great relative to his profile. If you wanted to target an even cheaper pitcher, Min Woo Lee (KIA Tigers, $24 FD/$7,000 DK) has struck out 13 batters through 16 innings pitched this season and the matchup against the SK Wyverns (worst team in the league) is as good as it gets. Lee is the cheapest pitcher we’re willing to use on DK and we view him as viable across all formats.

Stacks

Doosan Bears

Death, Taxes and the Doosan Bears ranking as Dailyroto’s top stack. Doosan owns an absurd 7.8 implied team total today, which is easily one of the highest totals we’ve seen this season. Opposing pitcher David Buchanan is coming off a start in which he allowed 10 earned runs and walked 4 batters. To say he’s been hit or miss in this league is an understatement. That’s just not going to work against Doosan’s offense, which is led by Jose Fernandez (DOO) and Jae Hwan Kim (DOO). If you wanted to save some salary, Jae Ho Kim (DOO) is just $2,500 on DK projects to hit sixth while Jae Won Oh (DOO) is $2,100 and just hit fifth yesterday. The potential saving grace for Doosan’s ownership is that their best two hitters are expensive, though that might not be enough given their massive total.

Kiwoom Heroes

The second highest total in this slate goes to the Kiwoom Heroes (6). Opposing pitcher Jun Won Seo owns a 13% K rate and 5.33 ERA since 2019. He’s clearly outmatched and Vegas knows it. The Heroes are led by ByungHo Park (KIW), who finally woke up yesterday, hitting two home runs. If you believe Park is a streaky hitter, perhaps now is the best time to play him. Keong Cha Seo (KIW) (leads off), Jung Ho Lee (KIW) (hits third) and Dong Won Park (KIW) (arguably the second best hitting catcher in the league; has performed as the best one this season) are the primary pieces to stack along with Park in this offense.

KIA Tigers

The Tigers likely have the best matchup of the top three stacks in this slate. Opposing pitcher Ricardo Pinto has looked beyond awful in his KBO debut, striking out just 8 batters and owning 6.32 ERA through 3 starts (15 innings pitched). This righty will have a tough time containing Preston Tucker (KIA), a left handed bat that’s gotten off to a hot start (5 home runs). Tucker is priced fully but he’s the deserving top play in a KIA Tigers’ uniform as he’s clearly their best hitter. Sun Bin Kim (KIA), Hyung Woo Choi (KIA), Ji Wan Na (KIA), Dae In Hwang (KIA) and Chan Ho Park (KIA) (leadoff hitter) are all viable pieces alongside Tucker.

