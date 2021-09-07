Kris Bryant Exits Monday’s Game (Wrist)

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly, Giants’ third baseman Kris Bryant exited Monday’s game early after experiencing discomfort in his wrist. He did manage to register four at-bats in San Francisco’s comfortable 10-5 victory over Colorado.

Kris Bryant has been playing with some mild wrist discomfort so the Giants were happy to get him out of the game a couple innings early. Doesn't sound like a concern moving forward. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) September 6, 2021

At this time, it’s not clear if the injury is significant enough to keep him out of Tuesday’s game. The Giants have yet to reveal their lineup for the game, scheduled to start at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Overall this season, Bryant has a .267 /.352 /.502 slash line with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs. He’s remained consistent since his move to the Bay, as evidenced by his .268/.333/.500 line.

He’s clearly been a key cog in the Giants’ ability to continue to challenge for the division with the Dodgers. Both teams won on Monday night, so San Francisco maintains its one-game lead in the division.

