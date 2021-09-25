Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup for the Giants on Saturday

Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants, BaseballPress.com reports. This is likely just a day off for Bryant, who has started 10 straight games. Wilmer Flores will start in his place. Mike Yastremski is also out of the starting lineup, but his absence is likely due to the knee injury that forced him to leave the game early Friday.

The Giants have clinched a playoff berth but are still `battling with the Dodgers as to who will win the National League West and who will have to play in the wild card game. The Giants currently have a one-game lead over the Dodgers.

Trevor Story is also out of the lineup for the Rockies in this game as he is likely being given a day off as well.

The Giants will start Anthony Desclafani at Coors Field on Saturday night while the Rockies will counter with Jonathan Gray. The Giants are +106 (-1.5) on the run line, -142 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 11.5, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.