Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup for the Giants on Saturday
September 25George KurtzSportsGrid
Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants, BaseballPress.com reports. This is likely just a day off for Bryant, who has started 10 straight games. Wilmer Flores will start in his place. Mike Yastremski is also out of the starting lineup, but his absence is likely due to the knee injury that forced him to leave the game early Friday.
The Giants have clinched a playoff berth but are still `battling with the Dodgers as to who will win the National League West and who will have to play in the wild card game. The Giants currently have a one-game lead over the Dodgers.
Trevor Story is also out of the lineup for the Rockies in this game as he is likely being given a day off as well.
The Giants will start Anthony Desclafani at Coors Field on Saturday night while the Rockies will counter with Jonathan Gray. The Giants are +106 (-1.5) on the run line, -142 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 11.5, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.