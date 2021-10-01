Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Giants
October 1George KurtzSportsGrid
Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants, BaseballPress.com reports. The Giants are likely just giving Bryant what might be his last game off before the playoffs start. The Giants magic number to clinch the National League West is two games which means any combination of wins by the Giants or losses by the Dodgers that adds up to two, and the Giants win the division.
The Giants are likely to give many of their regulars a day off in this series versus the Padres. Should the Giants win the division, they will play the winner in the Wild Card game between the Dodgers and Cardinals.
The Giants will start Anthony Desclafani versus the Padres tonight, and Pedro Avila will oppose him. The Giants are +102 (-1.5) on the run line, -215 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-104), and the under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
