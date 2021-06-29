Kris Bryant Out Of Cubs Lineup Tuesday

Bryant appears to have a scheduled day off, last playing in a Monday’s 14-4 loss to the Brewers, going 0-for-4. A regular fixture in the lineup for the Cubs, Bryant is slashing .261/.347/.500 with 15 home runs, appearing in 73 games this season.
Eric Sogard will take over third base duties for Bryant Tuesday. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, Sogard has appeared in 68 games this season, hitting .243 with a .283 OBP and one home run. Sogard will bat eighth.
The Cubs face a tough test against Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff, who will make his 16th start of the season. Woodruff is 6-3 with a 1.89 ERA and a 31% K rate, with the Cubs having the third-highest strikeout rate in the majors this season at 26.7%.
Chicago is a +200 road Moneyline underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in Game 2 of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in a game with a 7.5-run total.
