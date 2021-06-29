Kris Bryant Out Of Cubs Lineup Tuesday

NBC Sports Chicago Reports Chicago Cubs’ third baseman Kris Bryant is not in the lineup Tuesday as the team takes on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tonight's Cubs starting lineup against Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers: pic.twitter.com/9dY5MgzM9m — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) June 29, 2021

Bryant appears to have a scheduled day off, last playing in a Monday’s 14-4 loss to the Brewers, going 0-for-4. A regular fixture in the lineup for the Cubs, Bryant is slashing .261/.347/.500 with 15 home runs, appearing in 73 games this season.

Eric Sogard will take over third base duties for Bryant Tuesday. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, Sogard has appeared in 68 games this season, hitting .243 with a .283 OBP and one home run. Sogard will bat eighth.

The Cubs face a tough test against Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff, who will make his 16th start of the season. Woodruff is 6-3 with a 1.89 ERA and a 31% K rate, with the Cubs having the third-highest strikeout rate in the majors this season at 26.7%.

Chicago is a +200 road Moneyline underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in Game 2 of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in a game with a 7.5-run total.