Kris Bryant Out of Giants Lineup Tuesday

Susan Slusser reports San Francisco Giants outfielder/third baseman Kris Bryant will sit out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

Giants at Colorado, Bryant not in but Yaz is back: Tommy La Stella – 2B Brandon Belt – 1B Buster Posey – C LaMonte Wade Jr – LF Brandon Crawford – SS Evan Longoria – 3B Mike Yastrzemski – RF Steven Duggar – CF Logan Webb – RHP — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 7, 2021

Bryant has been dealing with a minor wrist injury, last playing in the Giants’ 10-5 win Monday, going 1-for-4. A trade deadline acquisition from the Chicago Cubs, Bryant has played 30 games, hitting .268 with a .333 OBP and six home runs. In 93 games with the Cubs, Bryant slashed .267/.358/.503 with 18 home runs.

Mike Yastrzemski, who was scratched from Monday’s game with an illness, will take over right field duties in place of Bryant Tuesday, batting seventh. Priced at $3,500 on FanDuel, Yastrzemski has played 117 games for the Giants this season, hitting .220 with a .302 OBP and 21 home runs. He last started in a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 5, going 2-for-4 with a double.

The Giants look to build upon their one-game lead in the National League West with a win against the Rockies, facing Chi Chi Gonzalez, who makes his 18th start of the season. Gonzalez has a 3-6 record with a 6.13 ERA, 12% K rate and a 1.46 WHIP.

San Francisco is a -220 road Moneyline favorite against the Rockies on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 12-run total.