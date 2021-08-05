Kris Bryant Out of Giants Lineup Wednesday

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports San Francisco Giants’ third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In what appears to be a day off for the team’s recent acquisition, Bryant last played in the team’s 1-3 loss to the Diamondbacks Tuesday, going 0-for-4. In three games with the Giants, Bryant is hitting .167 with a .231 OBP and one home run.

An everyday player for the Cubs, Bryant appeared in 93 games this season, slashing .267/.358/.503 with 18 home runs.

Tommy La Stella, who was reactivated from the 60-day IL, will take over third base duties in place of Bryant Wednesday. Priced at $2,200 on FanDuel, La Stella has played 25 games this season, hitting .235 with a .297 OBP and one home run, last playing on May 2.

The Giants will look to bounce back from the loss to the Diamondbacks Wednesday and face Zac Gallen, who makes his 13th start of the season. Posting a 1-5 record, Gallen has a 4.61 ERA and a 27% strikeout rate.

San Francisco is a -198 road Moneyline favorite against the Diamondbacks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5-run total.