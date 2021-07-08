Kris Bryant Out of the Lineup Thursday vs. Phillies

Bryant exited Wednesday’s game vs. the Phillies, which led to speculation about whether he was injured or traded. Bryant is reportedly on the trading block, but it turns out that he did suffer an injury. The team reported that he is dealing with hamstring tightness, and he will be out of the lineup for Thursday’s series finale. Patrick Wisdom will draw the start at third base and bat second vs. right-hander Zach Eflin, and the Cubs are listed as slight -110 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bryant was recently voted into the All-Star Game, and he’s in the midst of an excellent season. He has slumped a bit recently, but he’s still posted a 130 wRC+. He’s also hit 16 games after posting just four homers in 34 games last season.
The reason Bryant is rumored to be available is that the Cubs have struggled this season. They’ve posted a 44-43 record, which puts them 8.5 games behind the division-leading Brewers. Their odds have dipped to just +1400 to win the NL Central.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.