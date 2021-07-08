Kris Bryant Out of the Lineup Thursday vs. Phillies

https://twitter.com/NBCSCubs/status/1413241532551991299

Bryant exited Wednesday’s game vs. the Phillies, which led to speculation about whether he was injured or traded. Bryant is reportedly on the trading block, but it turns out that he did suffer an injury. The team reported that he is dealing with hamstring tightness, and he will be out of the lineup for Thursday’s series finale. Patrick Wisdom will draw the start at third base and bat second vs. right-hander Zach Eflin, and the Cubs are listed as slight -110 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bryant was recently voted into the All-Star Game, and he’s in the midst of an excellent season. He has slumped a bit recently, but he’s still posted a 130 wRC+. He’s also hit 16 games after posting just four homers in 34 games last season.

The reason Bryant is rumored to be available is that the Cubs have struggled this season. They’ve posted a 44-43 record, which puts them 8.5 games behind the division-leading Brewers. Their odds have dipped to just +1400 to win the NL Central.