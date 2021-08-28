Kris Bryant out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants
August 28George KurtzSportsGrid
Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants, BaseballPress.com reports. Bryant had to leave the game early due to a side injury and will also miss the game Saturday as a result. It’s unknown if Bryant will be available off the bench or play in the series finale Sunday.
In 22 games since being acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline, Bryant is batting .268 with six home runs, 13 RBIs, three SBs, and 14 runs.
The Giants and Dodgers are still battling for supremacy in the National League West with the Giants holding a 2.5 game lead. The Giants and Logan Webb will face-off versus the Braves and Huascar Ynoa on Saturday night. The Giants are +155 (-1.5) on the run line, -106 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
