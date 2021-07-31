Kris Bryant to debut for the Giants on Sunday

Kris Bryant is expected to make his debut with the Giants on Sunday, Kerry Crowley of the San Jose Mercury News reports. Bryant was part of a mass exodus executed by the Cubs before the trade deadline Friday. Javy Baez was moved to the Mets, Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees, and Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox, to name some of the more prominent players that the team sent packing for prospects.
Bryant is not expected to arrive in San Francisco before they play Saturday, so Sunday would be the earliest that the Giants could display their new toy. Bryant was batting .267 this season with 18 home runs. 51 RBIs. 58 runs, with an OPS of .861 for the Cubs in 326 at-bats.
In a battle of aging veterans today, the Giants will start Alex Wood, and the Astros will counter with Zack Greinke in the middle game of their three-game series. The Astros won Friday, 9-6. The Giants are +176 (-1.5) on the run line, -118 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-102), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
