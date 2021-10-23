Kris Letang won’t play Saturday for the Penguins

Kris Letang has been placed in the COVID-19 protocol, Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.ca reports. Letang won’t play Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. Letang has had one confirmed positive test, and that test is being verified now.

The Penguins have had quite a few injuries to star the season. Sidney Crosby underwent offseason wrist surgery and has yet to play this season. He is practicing with the team but admitted that he has yet to test his surgically repaired wrist truly.

Evgeni Malkin also hasn’t played this season due to a knee injury. Since surgery, he took to the ice Monday for the first time this season but isn’t expected to be ready to play until mid-December. You can make a convincing argument that the Penguins have three Hall of Famers on their roster, Crosby, Malkin, and Letang, and all three will be out of the lineup Saturday.

