Kristaps Porzingis Returns to Mavs Lineup Saturday

The back tightness has subsided, and Dallas Mavericks starting power forward Kristaps Porzingis has been cleared to return to action Saturday night against the Boston Celtics. Porzingis has missed the last five games with back tightness.

The Mavs have gotten by without Porzingis in the lineup, winning three of their five games in his absence. Dallas deployed several lineup combinations, with Dorian Finney-Smith moving up to power forward for a few starts and Reggie Bullock or Jalen Brunson working their way into the starting lineup. Both players’ stock will fall with Porzingis back in the lineup and Finney-Smith slotting back into his small forward role.

Porzingis was ineffective in the lineup, but his back injury could have been a factor in his poor metrics. The former fourth-overall selection is shooting just 30.2% from the field and is averaging 12.7 points per game.

