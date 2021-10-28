Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out Thursday vs. Spurs

The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (back) will not play tonight against San Antonio. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2021

Porzingis suffered a back injury during Tuesday’s win vs. the Rockets, which limited him to just 20 minutes of playing time. Head coach Jason Kidd said Porzingis is “fine,” but he will still sit out Thursday’s contest vs. the Spurs. Injuries have been a massive deterrent to Porzingis throughout his career, so it’s not surprising that the team is exercising some caution.

Unfortunately, the Mavericks don’t have many big men on the roster to pick up the slack. Maxi Kleber is the most likely candidate to enter the starting lineup, while Dorian Finney-Smith should also see more time at power forward. Boban Marjanovic could also receive some playing time after playing for the first time all season on Tuesday. Marjanovic is highly productive when on the court, but predicting his minutes can be extremely tough on a game-to-game basis. Luka Doncic could be the big winner since he’ll likely be asked to carry the load offensively.

The Mavericks are currently listed as 5.5-point favorites vs. the Spurs on FanDuel Sportsbook.