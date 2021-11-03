Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out Wednesday Against Spurs

Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports Kristaps Porzingis will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Porzingis will miss his fifth consecutive game, dealing with a lower back injury, last playing in a 116-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Oct. 26, playing 19 minutes, scoring nine points, three rebounds and one assist. In three games this season, Porzingis has averaged 25 minutes, 13 points, six rebounds and one assist per game. A key playmaker for the Mavericks, Porzingis appeared in 43 games last season, missing a significant part of the season because of a knee injury, averaging 31 minutes, 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game.

With Porzingis out of the rotation, expect Dorian Finney-Smith to see an uptick in production. Finney-Smith, priced at $5,100 on FanDuel, has averaged 31 minutes, nine points, six rebounds and one assist per game, starting seven games this season.

The Mavericks are a 2.5-point road favorite against the Spurs on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 218-point total.