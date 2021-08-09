Kwang-Hyun Kim Placed on 10-Day IL

Kim has struggled in his past two outings, allowing two earned runs over four innings vs. the Royals and five earned runs over 2 2/3 innings vs. the Indians. He has reportedly been dealing with left elbow inflammation for quite some time now, which does help explain the poor outings. The Cardinals officially placed Kim on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8, and have activated Daniel Ponce de Leon to take his spot on the active roster.
Despite the two subpar performances, Kim still owns an excellent 3.36 ERA in 2021. His advanced metrics aren’t quite as impressive – he’s pitched to a 4.68 xFIP and a 6.92 K/9 – but he’s been effective at limiting damage on balls in play. His 45.8% groundball rate is one of the top marks in the league, so it’s not surprising that opponents have managed just a .262 batting average on balls in play.
The Cardinals are off on Monday, and they aren’t expected to play much meaningful baseball over the final third of the season. They’re currently listed at +5500 to win the NL Central on FanDuel Sportsbook.
