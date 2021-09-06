Kwon Alexander ‘For Sure’ Playing Week 1 vs. Packers
September 6Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Kwon Alexander’s playing status for the upcoming season was far from certain. Alexander tore his Achilles tendon in the New Orleans Saints Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans. Subsequently, he had surgery to repair the injury and was released by the Saints in the offseason. However, Alexander made a remarkable recovery from his injury and explained today that he’s “playing this week for sure.”
Alexander joined the Saints midway through last season after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers. The LSU product started seven games for the Saints, recording 27 combined tackles, four pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries. The Achilles injury hasn’t impacted Alexander’s spot on the team, as he’s still listed atop the Saints depth chart at the weakside inside linebacker position.
The Saints host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Hurricane Ida has forced the Saints to relocate their home games for the first four weeks of the season. Sunday’s contest will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. New Orleans is +4 underdogs on the spread and +168 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.
