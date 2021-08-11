Kyle Gibson Scratched Wednesday

Matt Gelb reports Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson was scratched ahead of his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The immediate reason for the scratch is unknown, but Gelb writes weather concerns in the Philadelphia area may have factored into the decision.

A trade-deadline acquisition by the Phillies, Gibson last pitched in a 4-2 win over the New York Mets, throwing 100 pitches in six innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out three batters. With an 8-3 record this season, Gibson has made 21 starts, posting a 2.79 ERA, 19% K rate and a 1.18 WHIP.

Connor Brogdon will start in place of Gibson. Brogdon has made 42 appearances in relief this season, with a 5-2 record, 3.89 ERA and 20% K rate.

Brogdon faces a Dodgers lineup that ranks 10th in batting average (.247), second in OBP (.336) and has the 10th-lowest K rate (22%).

Leading the National League East with a 59-54 record, the Phillies are +1800 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.