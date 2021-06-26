Kyle Larson Crashes On Final Lap

Kyle Larson has been nearly unbeatable entering today’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 race at Pocono Raceway. Larson had won four of his last five races and was the betting favorite to make it five of six on Sunday. Things were looking good, with Larson leading in the final lap until the wheels fell off.
Larson was well-positioned to win yet again until he got a flat tire entering the final turn of the race. That allowed Alex Bowman to pass Larson and hold on for his third win of the Nascar Cup Series season.
The top-20 finishers are reversed on the starting grid for the second race of the doubleheader weekend. Chris Buescher finished 20th in Saturday’s race, meaning he’ll get the starting position on Sunday.
Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 is scheduled for tomorrow, and Larson’s value is well-known. He is priced as the highest option on FanDuel‘s full-roster slates.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.