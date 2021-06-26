Kyle Larson Crashes On Final Lap

Kyle Larson has been nearly unbeatable entering today’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 race at Pocono Raceway. Larson had won four of his last five races and was the betting favorite to make it five of six on Sunday. Things were looking good, with Larson leading in the final lap until the wheels fell off.

Larson was well-positioned to win yet again until he got a flat tire entering the final turn of the race. That allowed Alex Bowman to pass Larson and hold on for his third win of the Nascar Cup Series season.

The top-20 finishers are reversed on the starting grid for the second race of the doubleheader weekend. Chris Buescher finished 20th in Saturday’s race, meaning he’ll get the starting position on Sunday.

Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 is scheduled for tomorrow, and Larson’s value is well-known. He is priced as the highest option on FanDuel‘s full-roster slates.