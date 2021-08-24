Kyle Lewis Could Start Rehab Assignment This Weekend

The Seattle Mariners have exceeded expectations in 2021, and they’ve done so without one of their biggest building blocks, Kyle Lewis. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year has been out since May 31 with a meniscus injury but could head out on a rehab assignment as early as this weekend.

https://twitter.com/shannondrayer/status/1429937304399843349

Lewis’s production had fallen off his rookie pace but was still above average before he went down with the knee injury. Lewis put up an OPS+ of 105 in 130 at-bats and 0.5 wins above replacement through 36 games. The Mariners will benefit from having Lewis back in the lineup as they enter the stretch drive just 3.5 games back of the final wild card spot.

Jarred Kelenic has filled in for Lewis in center field but will see an immediate decrease in playing time when Lewis is cleared to return. The 22-year-old has a .497 on-base plus slugging percentage in 199 at-bats this season. Kelenic is back in center tonight and carries a $5,000 salary on the single-game slate at FanDuel.

The Mariners are in Oakland for a date with the Athletics tonight. The M’s are +120 underdogs with a total set at 8.5.