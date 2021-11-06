Kyle Lowry Available To Play vs. Jazz

Kyle Lowry‘s participation in Saturday night’s contest was in question throughout the day; however, it is confirmed that the six-time All-Star will be available against the Utah Jazz.

https://twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang/status/1457114084713893892

Lowry has started seven of the Miami Heat’s eight games this season and is averaging 10.0, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in a little over 31 minutes per game, translating to 28.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game. The former Toronto Raptor is in a good spot against the Jazz, who give up the 17th-most fantasy points to point guards this season.

Gabe Vincent started in place of Lowry in the lone game; he was unavailable and could be in line for increased usage if Lowry’s ankle doesn’t hold up. Vincent has been a non-factor offensively, and that’s reflected in his $3,700 FanDuel salary. Lowry also has a modest $5,900 salary.

The Heat enter tonight’s contest as -1.5 favorites against the Jazz. The total is currently listed at 212 but is trending down as we approach tip-off.