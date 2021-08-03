Kyle Lowry Joins Heat on Three-Year $90 Million Contract
August 2Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Toronto Raptors will have a massive hole to fill on their roster after floor general and team leader Kyle Lowry signed with the Miami Heat. Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that the deal with $90 million over a three-year term.
Lowry spent the last nine years of his career with the Raptors, helping them win the NBA Championship in 2019. The aging point guard hasn’t lost a step, averaging between 19.4-14.2 points, 5.6-4.8 rebounds, and 8.7-6.9 assists over the last four seasons. Lowry is an immediate upgrade at point guard for the Heat and will be the team’s starter, at least in the short term.
The Heat finished the season as the six-seed in the East but were swept out of the postseason by the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Lowry forms a formidable trio with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami. That has helped the Heat up the NBA futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently sitting at +1800 to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season.
