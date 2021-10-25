Kyle Lowry Will “Warm Up With Intent to Play” Monday vs. Magic

This isn’t exactly a green light for Lowry, but it bodes well for his availability vs. the Magic on Monday. He missed the Heat’s last game due to an ankle injury, which they ultimately lost to the Pacers in overtime.
If Lowry is forced to miss another game, Jimmy Butler should be one of the primary beneficiaries. He increased his usage rate to 31.1% with Lowry out of the lineup vs. the Pacers, and he also saw a slight bump to his assist rate. He didn’t provide a ton of fantasy value, scoring just 40.2 FanDuel points, but he shot just 7-22 from the field. That gives him plenty of room for improvement moving forward.
Tyler Herro would also see a bump sans Lowry, and he’s off to a flying start this season. He’s averaged 28.5 points per game through his first two contests, resulting in an average of 39.35 FanDuel points per game.
