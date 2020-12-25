Kyle Rudolph Officially Inactive

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is inactive for Friday’s Week 16 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Rudolph has been dealing with a foot injury. He last played in a Week 13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 12 games Rudolph has caught28 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown.

Expect Irv Smith to see more opportunities at the tight end position. Smith is priced at $7,500 on FanDuel’s single-game slate. In Week 15, Smith was target four times, with three catches for 37 yards.

The Saints defense have allowed 7.76 points to opposing tight ends per game this season.

The Vikings are a 6.5-point road underdog against the Saints on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 50.5 total.