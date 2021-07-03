Kyle Schwarber exited Friday’s game vs. Dodgers

The injury-plagued Washington Nationals may have to deal with yet another player missing time as Kyle Schwarber was removed on Friday night.

After stroking a single in his second at-bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Nationals outfielder was checked out by Manager Dave Martinez and a team trainer before exiting the game. Gerardo Parra was called off the bench as a pinch-runner and stayed in the game to take over in left field.

Just another blow to a Nats squad that has been absolutely decimated by the injury bug. Washington is already playing without Trea Turner, Stephen Strasburg, Daniel Hudson, Tanner Rainey, Kyle Finnegan, Erick Fedde, Andrew Stevenson, and Jordy Mercer. Schwarber may be the latest in a long line of those walking wounded, but the team should have an update shortly.

The former Chicago Cub is having a fantastic season in his first year in the Nation’s Capital. Schwarber is second in the National League with 25 home runs and leads the team with 53 RBI.

