Kyle Schwarber To Bat Leadoff For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox released their lineup for Tuesday’s wild-card game against the Yankees, and Kyle Schwarber will DH and bat leadoff. Centerfielder Enrique Hernández spent much of the leadoff role, but Schwarber is preferred in this spot against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees.

This decision might come as a bit of a surprise considering that Schwarber has a .176 / .263 / .176 slash line against Cole compared to Hernández’s .455 / .571 / .909 line. However, this move allows the Red Sox to alternate the handedness of their hitters at the top of the batting order.

As far the betting is concerned, the public appears to be all over the Yankees in this spot as a -130 road favorite. Yet sharp bettors are happy to take the other side with the Red Sox as +110 home underdogs.

