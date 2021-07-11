Kyle Seager Scratched vs. Angels

Kyle Seager was a late scratch from the Seattle Mariners lineup against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Seager was originally scheduled to bat third and handle third base duties, but he was removed for unknown reasons.
The Mariners adjusted their lineup card, and Seager’s absence set off a chain reaction defensively. Dylan Moore moves over to third from second, with Shed Long Jr. moving from left to second. Jake Bauers will fill the void out in left.
There are three West Coast games scheduled for Saturday night, which means there are full-roster after-hours slates available at FanDuel. Long Jr. has the highest salary of the players who were shuffled ahead of first pitch. He has a $2,400 salary, which is marginally higher than Moore’s $2,300 salary, both of which are above Bauer’s $2,100 salary.
All three players are batting in the seven, eight, and nine spots, but Long Jr. has the highest average FanDuel Fantasy Points per game at 9.19 and has a better on-base plus slugging percentage than Moore and Bauers.
The line has shifted marginally in favor of the Mariners as they head into tonight’s contest as -102 underdogs against the Halos.
