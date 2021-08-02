Kyle Shanahan: “No Plans” to Give Trey Lance First-Team Reps

There isn’t a quarterback competition in San Francisco, but the heat is turning up on Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance reportedly had an excellent practice on Saturday, and he followed that up with another strong performance on Monday. He led the 49ers to three touchdowns on three plays in red-zone drills, while Garoppolo threw a pick during his red zone opportunities.
Still, Shanahan told reporters once again on Monday that there are “no plans” to give Lance first-team reps at the moment. It’s getting harder and harder for Shanahan to justify Garoppolo’s spot atop the depth chart, but it still seems likely that he’ll be the Week 1 starter. The team has their bye in Week 6, so the team transitioning to Lance in Week 7 remains the most likely outcome.
Whoever is under center for the 49ers is going to have big expectations this season. The 49ers have a Super Bowl-ready roster, and the team enters the season at +1300 to win the title on FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s the fifth-best mark in the league, trailing only the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bills, and Packers.
