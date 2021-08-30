Kyle Shanahan: Rotating QBs Will “Always be an Option”

The 49ers have recently been experimenting with a quarterback rotation, with Trey Lance replacing Jimmy Garoppolo for certain plays. They’ve been working on it at practice and broke out it out in their final preseason game vs. the Raiders, and the team was pleased with how things turned out. Shanahan told reporters, “We’ve got two guys who can play. And we’ve been doing it in practice a little bit, wanted to do it out there in the game. And I think it’s always going to be an option.”

Two quarterbacks would obviously be disastrous for those with Garoppolo or Lance on their fantasy rosters. The 49ers are already one of the most run-heavy teams in the league, so splitting the passing production between two players would make both quarterbacks would make it tough for either player to provide value. It seems like Lance is destined to take over in San Francisco eventually, but that might not happen until next season.

The dual-quarterback approach could work better in reality than fantasy, and the 49ers are listed at +1400 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook.