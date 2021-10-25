Kyle Shanahan “Would Guess” Jimmy Garoppolo Starts Week 8
October 25Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
That’s not exactly the most ringing endorsement for Garoppolo, who struggled in dismal weather conditions vs. the Colts on Sunday. He racked up just 181 yards and one touchdown to go with two interceptions, and the team ultimately lost by 12 points. That dropped them to just 2-4 for the year, and they still have to play four games against the Rams and the Cardinals. That’s a brutal schedule, and they’ve dropped to just +240 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
With that in mind, it might be time to hand the reigns to Trey Lance. He’s still recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the lineup last week, and Shanahan was unsure if Lance would be able to practice this week. Lance at quarterback would represent a downgrade for the 49ers’ offense in general, but Lance undoubtedly offers more fantasy upside. He racked up 89 rushing yards in his first start of the year, and his rushing upside makes him a viable fantasy starter if he wins the 49ers’ job.
