Kyle Van Noy, Quinn Nordin Out for Week 2 Matchup Against Jets

The New England Patriots announced several roster moves on Saturday, including strongside linebacker Kyle Van Noy would be out against the New York Jets with a throat injury. Tashawn Bower was elevated from the practice roster for the Week 2 matchup, replacing Van Noy on the roster.

Other moves included kicker Quinn Nordin being placed on the injured list with an abdomen injury and quarterback Brian Hoyer getting signed to the 53-man roster.

Josh Uche is listed behind Van Noy on the Patriots depth chart and is likely to start against the Jets. Like last week, the Patriots elevated Nick Folk from their practice roster for their Week 2 game. Folk went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and nailed his only extra-point attempt. Folk’s time on the roster will be extended now that Nordin is out for at least the next three weeks.

New England is looking for their first win after dropping a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The Pats are -6 favorites on the spread and -255 on moneyline against the Jets on Sunday.