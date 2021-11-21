Kyler Murray a game-time decision vs. Seahawks in Week 11

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1462263574223597574

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Kyler Murray‘s ankle injury could have him miss his third straight start. Murray was more involved at practice this week, but Colt McCoy will likely start his third consecutive game for the Cardinals. The good news for Arizona is that the Cardinals are heading into a bye week, so that will give Murray more time to heal before their next game. McCoy is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but ESPN is reporting he’ll be ready to go against the Seahawks. Arizona ranks seventh in passing yards with 2,701 and is currently in first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals were able to secure a win with McCoy at the helm two weeks ago against the 49ers but dropped last week’s matchup against the Panthers.

