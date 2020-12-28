Kyrie Irving joins Kevin Durant on sidelines for Monday’s game against Grizzlies

The Nets will look more like last year’s squad when they take the court against Memphis on Monday night. Kyrie Irving, the team’s leading scorer averaging almost 30 points a game, will join dynamic duo partner Kevin Durant and watch tonight’s game from the bench. The Nets already announced earlier today Durant will be rested against the Grizzlies and now are somewhat surprisingly holding Irving out. Kyrie came into this year following season-ending shoulder surgery in March. The nagging injury limited Irving to just 20 games in his debut season with the Nets. Brooklyn is clearly taking no chances with their pair of superstars resting them both on this second leg of a back-to-back following a surprising loss to the Hornets on Sunday.

The Nets are already shorthanded as starter Spencer Dinwiddie’s injury was revealed to be more severe than initially thought. Dinwiddie left in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to Charlotte, and the team announced today he partially tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Without three starters tonight, including the two players accountable for half of the Nets points this season, a plethora of players will be strong DFS plays. Caris LeVert stands to benefit the most and will be the number one option on the offensive end. His minutes should go way up and is a value play with a price tag of $6,300 in FanDuel DFS. LeVert also holds higher long-term fantasy value so take a look if he’s available in your league. Keeping an eye out for his props bets totals on FanDuel’s Sportsbook is a good move as well.

Joe Harris is also worthy of a look in daily fantasy and carries a $4300 cost, while Landry Shamet might be the most targeted guard in Brooklyn’s lineup. Shamet is available in over 95 percent of traditional leagues and will undoubtedly get an uptick in minutes against Memphis and will get his shot moving forward in the absence of Dinwiddie.