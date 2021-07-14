Lakers could be looking to re-acquire Lonzo Ball from the Pelicans

What is old could become new again for the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein LA looks to be in the market of getting Lonzo Ball back from the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball played his rookie season with the King and was, of course, one of the main components going to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis blockbuster deal in Summer 2019.

The idea of bringing back Lonzo, who played two seasons as the Lakers point guard after they drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, is to free up LeBron and AD. Putting Ball at the point would allow LBJ to move to a forward spot and Davis to patrol the middle. As per Stein, LA is looking for “potential pathways, however obstacle-strewn they would be” to carve a road back to California for the playmaking Ball.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported New Orleans is unlikely to match an RFA offer, so that road could end up being a little less cluttered.

The 23-year-old is coming off a career year with personal bests in scoring with 14.6 points and shooting percentage hitting 41 percent while dropping over three triples per game.