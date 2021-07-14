Lakers could be looking to re-acquire Lonzo Ball from the Pelicans
July 13joecervenkaSportsGrid
What is old could become new again for the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein LA looks to be in the market of getting Lonzo Ball back from the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball played his rookie season with the King and was, of course, one of the main components going to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis blockbuster deal in Summer 2019.
The idea of bringing back Lonzo, who played two seasons as the Lakers point guard after they drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, is to free up LeBron and AD. Putting Ball at the point would allow LBJ to move to a forward spot and Davis to patrol the middle. As per Stein, LA is looking for “potential pathways, however obstacle-strewn they would be” to carve a road back to California for the playmaking Ball.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.