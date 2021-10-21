Lakers Kendrick Nunn to Miss 2-3 Week with Knee Injury

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will miss two to three weeks of playing time because of a knee injury.

Frank Vogel says that Kendrick Nunn got a MRI on his knee after developing some soreness which revealed a bone bruise. Vogel says he will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is also out for Friday’s game vs. PHX. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 21, 2021

Nunn was ruled out of Tuesday’s 121-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors because of the injury. A member of the Miami Heat last year, Nunn played 56 games, averaging 29 minutes, 14 points, three rebounds and three assists per game, splitting time as a starter and posting a 20.9% usage rate.

With Nunn out of the rotation, expect veteran guard Rajon Rondo to see an uptick in production off the bench. In Tuesday’s loss, Rondo played 20 minutes, scoring three points and five assists. A member of the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers last season, Rondo played 45 games, averaging 17 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.

The Lakers host the defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns Friday, and are currently a 1-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 223-point total.