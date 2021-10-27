Lakers Oct. 27 Injury Report vs. Thunder

Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports that the Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James on Wednesday when they take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

LeBron James is out tonight in OKC with right ankle soreness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 27, 2021

The Lakers will play their second leg of a back-to-back game, and James also was inactive yesterday on Tuesday night. With James already ruled out, Los Angeles fans will hope to see their center Anthony Davis on the court as well.

Anthony Davis is questionable to play at OKC with right knee soreness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 27, 2021

Trudell reports that Davis is also dealing with some soreness but in his right knee. Just four games into the season, and Los Angeles already has mounting problems on the injury front.

One player that should benefit from a fantasy perspective is Russell Westbrook. Part of the reason the Lakers traded for Westbrook was to take some of the scoring pressure off James. The former UCLA product did just that on Tuesday by racking up 33 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists against the Spurs.

Westbrook is undoubtedly worth a look to have on your fantasy roster, and he’s available at $8,400 for the game.

